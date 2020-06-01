Hagemann, Tom February 27, 1944 - May 30, 2020 Age 76 of Mead, NE. Survived by wife of 48 years, Maren "Marty" Hagemann; children, Roger (Kim) Conrad of Lincoln NE, Merle (Suzanne) Hagemann of O'Neill NE, Patricia (Bret) Ketelsen of Magnet NE, and Jon (Stacy) Hagemann of Papillion, NE; 14 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Irma Hagemann. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, June 3, 10am at St. James Catholic Church, 213 E 8th St., Mead, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday, June 2, 5-7pm, with 7pm Knights of Columbus Rosary all at Church. Interment with Military Honors at St. James Cemetery, Mead. *Mass and Rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to the Wahoo Senior Center, Make-A-Wish Nebraska, or Nebraska Truck Convoy/Special Olympics. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624

