Haffey, Catherine M. Age 91 Of Omaha, NE. Survived by nieces and nephews, Richard Vrba of Hollister, MO; Ann Rogers of Bloomington, IN; Tony Shick of Bloomington, IN; Ray Shick of San Francisco, CA; Rita Koll of Elkhorn, NE; Terri Stalp of Fairfax, CA; Marte Mejstrik of Omaha, NE; Paul Mejstrik of Omaha, NE and C.J. Mejstrik of Treynor, IA. VISITATION: Thursday, 10:15-11:15am, with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11:15am, all at St. Cecilia's Cathedral (701 N. 40 St.). Masks are required. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences and webcast at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

