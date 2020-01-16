Haeft, Myrl L., Sr.

Haeft, Myrl L., Sr. January 3, 1956 - January 9, 2020 Preceded in death by father, LaVerne Haeft. Survived by wife, Judy Haeft; children: Michael Ponciano, Marcia (Wendell) Wallace, JoAnne (Jonathan) Smith, Myrl (Heather) Haeft, Jr., and LaVerne (Chrystal) Haeft; 17 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; mother, JoAnne Haeft; brother, Rex (Jean) Haeft; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday 12-1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at the John A. Gentleman 72 St. Chapel. Memorials to Disabled Veterans of America. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

