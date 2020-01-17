Haeft, Myrl L., Sr.

Haeft, Myrl L., Sr. January 3, 1956 - January 9, 2020 VISITATION: Friday from 12-1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at the John A. Gentleman 72 St. Chapel. Memorials to Disabled Veterans of America. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY - 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Myrl Haeft, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.