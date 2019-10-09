Haddox, Ruth E.

Haddox, Ruth E. July 11, 1936 - October 4, 2019 Age 83. Ruth worked in Food Service for the Bellevue Public Schools for many years. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church as well as a member of the Eagles & VFW Auxilaries. She also enjoyed golf, quilting, and sewing. Preceded in death by her husband, Jackie. Survived by her son, Mark Haddox (Laurie Phares); daughters, Gwen Groenjes (Tom) and Tami Prentis (Mark); grandchildren: Tara, Andrea, Zachary, Lauren, Mattie and Nicholas; great-grandchildren: Addyson, Tony, Desi, Aubrey, Westley, Jasper and Mateo; brother, Lester Witthaus (Serena); brother-in-law, Vernon Helling; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Haddox, Joan Whitthaus and Emogene Witthaus; and lots of nieces and nephews. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Friday, October 11th, 5:30-7:30pm, at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 12th, 11am, St. James United Methodist Church, 1501 Franklin Street, Bellevue. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to St. James United Methodist Church and the American Heart Association BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

