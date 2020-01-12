Hadan, Larry January 8, 1939 - January 9, 2020 Survived by wife Suzi; daughters: Amy Fleming, Victoria Dorau, Tammy Spring; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. FUNERAL: 11am Monday, January 13, at Country Bible Church in Blair. GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Blair Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday from 6-8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Hadan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.