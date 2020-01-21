Haacke, Charles C. Jr. "Buck"

Haacke, Charles C. Jr. "Buck" February 6, 1938 - January 14, 2020 GATHERING OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY Friday, January 24, from 11am-1pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery to follow. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Haacke, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.