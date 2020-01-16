Haacke, Charles C. Jr. "Buck"

Haacke, Charles C. Jr. "Buck" February 6, 1938 - January 14, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Elizabeth Haacke brother Dennis Haacke. Survived by his wife of 29 years, Sandra Haacke. children Scott (Joyce) Haacke, Jeff (Cindy) Haacke, Robin Cleaver, Susie (Shawn) Peterson, and Billy (Lisa) Pollock, sister Ginger (Mike) Whitney, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. GATHERING OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY Friday, January 24, from 11am-1pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery to follow. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

