Gustin, Charlene E. Oct 8, 1945 - Jul 25, 2018 Visitation Monday July 30th at St Paul United Methodist Church, 324 So Jackson St, Papillion from 4 - 7 pm. Funeral Service Tuesday July 31, 10:00 am at Church followed by a luncheon in the fellowhip hall. Graveside Services 2:00 pm Omaha National Cemetery. See funeral home website for complete obituary. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

