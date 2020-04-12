Gustafson, Raymond Leon "Ray"

Gustafson, Raymond Leon "Ray" October 17, 1945 - April 5, 2020 Ray passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Preceded in death by his son, John Paul Gustafson. He is survived by his wife, Jane Gustafson; children: Kay and Brad Carne of Omaha, Joe and Jamie Gustafson of Fremont NE, Raymond Gustafson of California, and Annie Gustafson of Kalispell, MT; grandchildren: Josephine, Evan, Vivian, Anna, Braden, and Mason; brother, John Gustafson; many other relatives and friends. Private Services will be held. Interment: Ft. Calhoun Cemetery, Ft. Calhoun, NE. For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

