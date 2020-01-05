Gustafson, John E. July 16, 1942 - December 30, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, E.C. and Virginia Gustafson. Survived by son, Erik C. Gustafson. No Services. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdoclemortuary.com

