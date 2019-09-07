Gustafson, Eileen October 11, 1917 - September 5, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Ray Gustafson; parents; brothers and sisters. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Family Services at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

