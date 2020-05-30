Gushard, Michael "Mike" Todd April 5, 1972 - May 24, 2020 Services will be set for a future date to be determined. Visit Funeral Home website for details: www.gsfuneral.com. Good Shepherd 4425 S 24th St., Omaha NE 68107 | (402) 505-9260

To plant a tree in memory of Michael "Mike" Gushard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.