Guse, Eric "Rick" February 12, 1959 - March 4, 2020 Age 61. Rick was preceded in death by his father and mother, Gilbert E. Guse and Kathleen L. Guse. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janet; sons, Grant and Nick; sisters, Karen White and Chris Quandt; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and numerous friends. VISITATION will be Tuesday, March 10th, at Crosby Burket-Swanson Golden Funeral Home at 11902 West Center Road, from 5-7pm. FUNERAL MASS will be on Wednesday, March 11th, at St. Gerald Catholic Church at 9602 Q Street, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Gerald Catholic Church or the charity of your choice. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN Colonial Chapel 11902 W. Center Rd. 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

