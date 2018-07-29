Gurnett, Peggy D. Feb 3, 1957 - Jul 21, 2018 Peggy Denise Gurnett, age 61, died at her home in Southern California. Peggy was born in Omaha to William and Betty Gerkin. Her sisters, Patty and Pam, and brothers, Dennis and Dave, shared her childhood in Omaha. She met and married her soulmate, Thomas Gurnett, at a young age. Married for 43 years, Peggy and Tom raised their 2 children, Jay and Jillian over the years. With a passion for life and activity, Peggy loved to take photographs, read, play with her grandchildren, be with friends and family, and travel. She had an energy and a determination that moved others. She will be deeply missed. Peggy is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter, Jillian and husband Timothy; son, Jay and wife Reese; grandchildren, Chase, Autumn, Landon, and Lilly; her siblings; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 6pm Tuesday, July 31, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.