Gunia, Rose M. (Bogus)

Gunia, Rose M. (Bogus) March 25, 1921 - January 29, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Anton. Survived by children Anton, Terry and Joe Gunia, Sandra (Ron) Schropp; grandsons Jake and Dustin; sister Regina Fuksa VISITATION Saturday beginning at 9am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE 12 Noon, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment at a later date at St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

