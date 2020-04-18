Gunia, Edward F. August 2, 1940 - April 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary; brothers, Ray and John; sisters, Rose Bartman and Dorothy Podkovich. Survived by sons, Michael and his wife Garvey, Dennis and Patrick, and their mother, Dee; daughter, Tabitha Raven; grandchildren, Ashley Gunia, Samantha Short-Gunia, Tommy Gunia, Stevie Gunia and Sara; great-grandchildren, Miley, Michael and Miya; sisters, Helen Bojanski, Irene (Roger) Sprick and Rita Sedlacek; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-7pm, at the funeral home followed by Family Vigil Service. (Livestream available at www.klsfuneral home.com). Family Funeral Mass: St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

