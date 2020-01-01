Gulizia, Steve Age 54 of Omaha. Passed away suddenly December 27,2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE Thursday January 2nd, 2:30pm, at the Fort Street Church of Christ Omaha, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Omaha Humane Society.

