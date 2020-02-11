Gulizia, Marjean V. December 16, 1928 - February 10, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Philip J. "Ducky" Gulizia. Family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 12th from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISITAN BURIAL: Thursday, Feb. 13th, 10am, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (16701 S St.) Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

