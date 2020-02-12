Gulizia, Marjean V. (Veitch) December 16, 1928 - February 10, 2020 Marjean V. (Veitch) Gulizia, age 91, Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, George and Venetta Veitch; loving husband of 58 years, Phillip "Ducky" Gulizia; brothers, Don Veitch and Carroll "Stub" Veitch; and sister, Janet Leach. Survived by daughter, Deb Gulizia; granddog, Lola; brother, Terry Veitch (Nira); brother-in-law, Bob Leach; sisters-in-law, Louise Kojdecki, Josie Mickells and Nancy Chopski; special family members: Jerre and Tom Furst, Brenda Suski, Amy and Brian Seaton, Andrew and Monique Lewis; great-grandchildren: Callie, Jarrett and Emily Seaton, Audrey and Madison Suski and coming soon Ava Lewis; numerous nieces, nephews and friends, including those in her Pilot Light's group, Westroads ladies, Olive Garden group and Larimore ladies. Retired from NNG/Enron. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12th from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISITAN BURIAL: Thursday, February 13th, 10am, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (16701 S St.) INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family or a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
