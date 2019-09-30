Guinane, Jerry P. May 1, 1931 - September 27, 2019 The family will Receive friends on Thursday, October 3rd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 4th at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive; with VISITATION before Mass beginning at 9:30am. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House, Columban Fathers, or Notre Dame Sisters. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

