Guinane, Jeffrey J. "Jeff" August 28, 1960 - November 11, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Jerry; grandparents, Jose Phine Andersen; Vera and Frank Guinane. Survived by wife, Kristine; mother, Jeanette "Jan"; brother, Michael; sisters, Stephanie Herrington (Jeff), and Denise; father-in-law, Pierre Bossant; mother-in-law, Janet Rummel; brother-in-law, Phillip Bossant (Leila); nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family will receive friends Friday, 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE, St. James Catholic Church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 12noon, St. James Catholic Church. Family interment: Resurrection. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Parish Center renovation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

