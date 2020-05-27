Guilfoyle, Paul T. May 2, 1950 - May 23, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Ryan. Survived by children: Amy Rongisch (Andrew), Sean Guilfoyle (Renee), Kelly Anderson (Scott) and Michael Guilfoyle; sister, Lorraine "Lori" Guilfoyle-Wissing (Joseph); six grandchildren: Lauren, Ava, Brennan, Ryan, Kaeli and Hadley; nephews: Thomas Mitchell (Steffanie), Adam Mitchell (Amanda), Sam Clemts, other nieces and nephews; two brothers, Terrance (Lynn) and Patrick; also survived by Gayle Guilfoyle. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, May 27th, 11am, at the West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Guilfoyle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.