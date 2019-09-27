Guenette, Phillip A., Sr.

Guenette, Phillip A., Sr. September 13, 1941 - September 23, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Sep 27th at 10am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Interment, Omaha National Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

