Guenette, Phillip A., Sr. September 13, 1941 - September 23, 2019 Survived by wife, Linda G. Guenette; children: John Guenette (Kim), Julie Guenette, Joshua Guenette, Beth Guenette, and Phillip Guenette, Jr. (Holly); grandchildren: Vinnie, Ben, Jarrett, Ryan, Brielle, Loren, Nick, Phillip III, Clayton, and Wyatt; great-grandson, Leo; sister, Janine Almond (Doug); nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sep 26th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Sep 27th at 10am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Interment, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

