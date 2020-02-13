Gubbels, Carol H. Age 79. Carol H. Gubbels, of Yankton, SD, passed away early Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her residence under hospice care surrounded by family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Bohemian Cemetery, Omaha, NE at a later date. VISITATION: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 4-6pm, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-site Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. OPSAHL-KOSTEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 601 West 21st Street, Yankton, SD 57078.

