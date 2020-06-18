Gruner, Judith A. February 22, 1949 - June 15, 2020 Preceded in death by parents. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kerry and Todd Thompson; son, Christopher Smith; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Donna) Gruner, Mike Gruner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. No Visitation. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 10am, Papillion Cemetry, Papillion, NE. Memorials suggested to Open Door Mission. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

