Grudle, Rita (Stein) Age 95 Of Glenwood, IA. Rita attended St. John's School in Omaha. Rita loved life, friends and touched the lives of many. She married and treasured the 73 years she lived on her Tabor farm. Preceded in death by her husband, Orvan; brother, Ken Jessen, Omaha. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Thursday, Holy Rosary Catholic Church Glenwood, IA. VISITATION: 6-8pm Wednesday at the Funeral Chapel. Interment: Glenwood, Iowa, Cemetery. Memorials to Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Tabor Historical Society. CRAWFORD-MARSHALL FUNERAL CHAPEL Tabor, IA | 712-629-3095 | www.marshallfuneral.com

