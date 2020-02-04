Grunberg, Eunice M. (Reppond)

Grunberg, Eunice M. (Reppond) December 11, 1918 - February 3, 2020 Beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Preceded in death by parents, George and Stella Reppond; husband, George Grunberg; siblings: Viola Smith, GW Reppond, and Odell Reppond. Survived by sisters-in-law: Esther Ballantyne and Ileana Hawkins; children: Gregory Grunberg of Omaha, Steven (Linda) Grunberg of Omaha, and Judy (Terry) Stewart of Brooklyn Park, MN; grandchildren: Morgan, Jordan, Paige, Julie, and Jason; 7 great-grandchildren, 2 great-greatgrandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. SERVICES: 10am Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church or Josie Harper Hospice House. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eunice Grunberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

