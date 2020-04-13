Grumbacher, Sara (McDonald)

Grumbacher, Sara (McDonald) Sara Grumbacher (McDonald) peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Balfour Assisted Living in Denver, CO. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at a later date. See the full obituary at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/centennial-co/sara-grumbacher-9108308

To plant a tree in memory of Sara Grumbacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

