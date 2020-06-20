Gruenig, Charles B. April 5, 1929 - June 16, 2020 Survived by wife, Bernice "Joyce" Gruenig; daughters, Barb Hahn (Joel), Lynn Giebelhausen (Larry); grandchildren, Maria Mergens (Justin), Brandon Hahn (Leesa), Jared Hahn; nephew, Gary Roberts (Jodi). FUNERAL: Monday, June 22nd, 11am, West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 10am. Private Interment: Forest Lawn. Memorials are suggested to Omaha Home for Boys or Dundee Presbyterian Church. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Cast button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

