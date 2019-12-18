Gruber, Kathy A. August 23, 1952 - December 16, 2019 Age 67 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Evert and Marjorie Gardiner; granddaughter, Jessica. Survived by son, Jeff Gardiner; daughter, Amanda Gardiner; sisters, Linda (Gerald) Nitchals, Christine Pfeffer; three grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Gathering of Family and Friends: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from 2-4pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

