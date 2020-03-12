Grube, Donna R. February 20, 1934 - March 8, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Libby Iske; brothers: John, Carl, and Ronald Iske. Survived by her husband of 62 years, Dick Grube; children: Rose (Duane) Ritter, Cheryl (Steve) Haffke, Valerie Grube, Richard Grube, and Bob Grube; brothers, Gerald and Harold Iske; sisters: Bernice Schnack, Janice Thompson, Shirley Gaebel, and Carolyn Webster; grandchildren: Shane Haffke, Jessica (Dustin) Roth, Kirsten Marode, Samantha Ritter, and Ben Ritter; three greatgrandchildren; sister and brotherinlaw, Shirley and Bill Steenbock; nieces, nephews, and other family members. VISITATION: Saturday, March 21, from 10-11am with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am at St. Paul United Methodist Church (324 So. Jackson Street). Memorials may be directed in Donna's name to a charity of your choice. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

