Groves, Renae Maureen December 3, 1956 - April 15, 2020 On April 15th, Renae lost her battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Despite her will and strength of character, the cancer proved to be even more powerful. She was preceded in death by her parents Calvin and Audrey Bones, and brother Greg Bones. Renae is survived by her husband Steve, and sons Wesley, Andrew and Liam, sister Cheryl Casey, brothers Gordon Bones and Steve Bones, and many nieces and nephews. Renae graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan in 1979. She had a thirty-year career as a Medical Technologist, working at Bergen Mercy, Methodist, the American Red Cross and other hospitals in the Omaha area. She loved working in her flower gardens, reading, and changing the words of songs if she couldn't remember what they were. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be announced at a later date. Memorials in her name may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

