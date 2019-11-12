Grove, Shirley Reta (Harrington). 81 years and 8 days. Shirley Reta (Harrington) Grove passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 9, 2019.  FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, November 15, 2019, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with a visitation held one hour prior to service time. A private burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Doug Dill will officiate. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com. MEYER BROTHERS COLONIAL CHAPEL, 3220 Stone Park Blvd. | Sioux City, IA 51104 | (712) 255-0131

