Grove, Shirley Reta (Harrington)

Grove, Shirley Reta (Harrington) 81 years and 8 days Shirley Reta (Harrington) Grove passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 9, 2019. Those left to honor her memory are her children, Debra, Diana, and Theresa; brothers, Donald and Doug (Diane); sister, Lynne; sisters-in-law, Dee Jensen (Jerry), Janice, and Vonnie; grandchildren: Jason Eberspacher, Jennifer Dixon (Jeremy), Justin Martinez (Nicole), Christopher Rosengren (Leah), Samantha Martinez, Matthew Rosengren (Emily); nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Shirley was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Donald; her parents; brother, Marvin; sisters, Roberta, Beverly, Susan; and brother-in-law, Melvin. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, November 15, 2019, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with a visitation held one hour prior to service time. A private burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Doug Dill will officiate. Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel 6200 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA | (712) 276-1921

Tags

