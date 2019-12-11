Grove, Mark Richard November 24, 1944 - December 4, 2019 Age 75 of Blair, NE formerly of Atchison, KS. Passed away on December 4, 2019 in Blair. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held on Friday, December 13, from 4-7pm at VFW Post #3421 located at 3434 McKinley Street, Omaha. Flowers may be directed to the VFW on Friday, December 13. A FUNERAL will be held on December 21, at St. Benedict's in Atchison, KS. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE www.campbellaman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.