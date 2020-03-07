Grotheer, Richard G. June 4, 1964 - March 4, 2020 Age 55 of Nebraska City. Died at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Richard was born in Lincoln, the son of Kurt and Elsie (Garman) Grotheer. He worked as a public-school teacher and worked as a CMA at nursing homes in Nebraska City and Glenwood prior to retirement. Survivors include his partner, James Zank; father, Kurt Grotheer; brothers, Tim (Kim) Grotheer and Andy Grotheer; sister, Beth Williamson; aunt, Ruth Huston, all of Nebraska City; nieces, Dianne (D.J.) Heiman and Danielle (Taylor) Hoskinson; great-niece, Olivia Grandizio; and great-nephew, Rawlings Hoskinson; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be 11am Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. VISITATIONS will be 1-8pm Monday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5-7pm. There will be no viewing. Inurnment Graveside Services will be 10:30am Wednesday at the Blue Springs Cemetery in Blue Springs, NE. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Public Television. MARSHALL FUNERAL CHAPEL 1109 First Corso, Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-5331

