Grosskopf, Cathy Ann Grandgenett Feb 12, 1952 - Jul 25, 2018 She is survived by her devoted husband of 44 years, H. Scott Grosskopf; daughter, Katie Karmazin (Kelly); granddaughters, Emily and Julia Karmazin; son, Levi Grosskopf (Rachel); grandson, Palmer Grosskopf; brothers: Dwain Grandgenett, Dr. Don Grandgenett (Jean), Dwight Grandgenett (Rita), Roger Grandgenett (Nancy), Richard Grandgenett (Lynda); sister, Dr. Myrna Grandgenett (Nancy Flaherty); brother-in-law, Cliff Grosskopf (Peggy); step mother-in-law, Marilyn Drake Grosskopf; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 29th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 30th at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery in Papillion. In lieu of flowers. Memorials to St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

