Grosskopf, Cathy Ann Grandgenett Feb 12, 1952 - Jul 25, 2018 She is survived by her devoted husband of 44 years, H. Scott Grosskopf; daughter, Katie Karmazin (Kelly); granddaughters, Emily and Julia Karmazin; son, Levi Grosskopf (Rachel); grandson, Palmer Grosskopf; brothers: Dwain Grandgenett, Dr. Don Grandgenett (Jean), Dr. Dwight Grandgenett (Rita), Roger Grandgenett (Nancy), Richard Grandgenett (Lynda); sister, Dr. Myrna Grandgenett (Nancy Flaherty); brother-in-law, Cliff Grosskopf (Peggy); step mother-in-law, Marilyn Drake Grosskopf; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 29th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. On Monday, July 30th VISITATION begins at 9:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Dr., followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery in Papillion. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.