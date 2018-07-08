Grossenbacher, Marilyn Jo (Mesner) Feb 8, 1952 - Jul 4, 2018 Age 66. Passed away in Lincoln surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Central City, NE to Kenneth and Mildred (McConnell) Mesner. Marilyn attended schooling in Central City graduating in 1970. She then furthered her education, attending UNL and UNMC, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology in 1976. Marilyn worked at the Children's Hospital in Omaha, during which time she met and married Ray Grossenbacher, and moved to Lincoln in 1981. While raising her 2 children she worked for Lincoln Pediatric Group, Lancaster County Health Department, and the Veterans Administration Medical Center. Marilyn loved baking for family and friends, gardening, crafting and painting. Family members include her husband, Ray; children, Jennifer and Brian Grossenbacher; grandchild, Carter Grossenbacher, all of Lincoln; 2 brothers, Robert (Nancy) Mesner of Omaha, and Kurt Mesner of Grand Island; many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Janet; brother Martin. CELEBRATION of MARILYN'S LIFE will be held 10am, Saturday July 14, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill Rd). No Visitation/Cremation. Memorials may be given to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Ste. 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Condolences online at roperandsons.com ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225

