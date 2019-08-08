Grinnell, Catherine S. April 3, 1947 - August 5, 2019 Catherine S. Grinnell, age 72, passed away August 5, 2019, after a three-year courageous battle with cancer. Catherine was born in Alachua, FL, to Hugh and Cleo Phillips on April 3, 1947. Cathi is survived by her husband, Ed Grinnell; daughter, Erin (Troy) Roenfeld; son, Taylor (Mandy) Grinnell; sisters, Ann, Liz and Tricia; brother-in-law, David; sisters-in-law, Beverly and Beth; grandchildren: Rachel, Gage, Cody, Slade, Ben, Gracie and Lexy; great-grandchildren, Catherine, Sydney and Mason. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 10am, at Braman Mortuary, 6505 S. 144th.

