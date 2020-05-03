Grimit, Richard Ralph

Grimit, Richard Ralph January 30, 1939 - May 1, 2020 Age 81. Richard passed peacefully at Josie Harper Hospice House where he volunteered after his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Mary Grimit; sons, Ralph (Lori), Steve (Kim), and Jeff Grimit; step-children, David (Michelle) Cleasby, Owen Cleasby, and Carrie (Jeff) Cleasby; grandchildren: Nicole, Jim, Leah, Luke, and Grant; sisters, Ellen Ryder, and Laura (Don) Orris; and brothers, Bob (Pat) Grimit, and Larry (Anna) Grimit. OPEN VIEWING: 9am-7pm Wednesday, May 6, at Forest Lawn. Private Family Services with Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's Foundation; and St. John's - Creighton. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

