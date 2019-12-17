Grim, Tobin H. "Toby" July 9, 1937 - December 13, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday after 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday 10:30am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 41st and J St. Interment at a later date in St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

