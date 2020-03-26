Grigsby, Marjorie Richardson

Grigsby, Marjorie Richardson May 7, 1931 - March 20, 2020 Age 88. Preceded in death by husband, Bertram; daughter, Janice Harper; sisters, Beatrice Rudd, Doris Farmer, and Jeannette Pool; brother, Herbert Richardson. Survived by children, James Grigsby (Tina), Joyce Grigsby, and Jeffry Grigsby; grandchildren: Janelle Shank, Eric Grigsby, Jillian Carter, Sondra Grigsby, Joseph Harper, Ryan Grigsby, and Caila Grigsby; great-grandchildren: Madeleine Dangerfield, Alexis Giglio, Devin Giglio, Quentin Grigsby, Loki Statmore, Nadia Grigsby, Willow Statmore, Penny Carter, and Beckett Heffner; and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Grigsby. Private Family Services. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

