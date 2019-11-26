Griffith, Marjorie E.

Griffith, Marjorie E. April 5, 1933 - November, 23, 2019 Marjorie, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday the 23rd, at Josie Harper Hospice House of Omaha, (for non-cancer medical conditions). Marjorie's remains were Cremated with a Family-Only Burial of Ashes to be held Graveside at a date to-be-determined at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery of Omaha with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may bedirected to HOSPICEHOUSE OMAHA.ORG Full notice and please share condolences with the family on-line at omahachapelofmemories.com.

