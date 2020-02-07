Griffin, Ronald L. February 21, 1946 - February 4, 2020 Preceded in death by son-in-law, Christopher Conley. Survived by wife, Karen L. Griffin; son, Shawn Griffin (Sharon); daughter, Dawn Conley; four grandsons: Colin, Keenan, Aiden and Griffin; sister, Bonnie Dixon (Don); nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives. Family will receive friends Friday, February 7th from 5pm to 7pm, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.) followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, February 8th, 10am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

