Griffin, Karen J. September 30, 1942 - May 18, 2020 Karen was a long time Cub fan and proud member of Hope Presbyterian Church. She is survived by daughter, Michele (Randall) Nattrass; son, Sean Griffin; grandchildren, Isabela, Luis, Ava, Logan and Hunter. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Griffin; parents, Edwin and Dorothy Goerling. A private family service will be held. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

