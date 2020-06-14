Griffin, James February 8, 1968 - June 6, 2020 Survived by wife, Mary Griffin; mother, Beverly Hofsheier; children, Michael and Joshua Plumb, Brandi Crom, Daniel Vermillion; and brother, Patrick A. Griffin. Private Services were held. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.