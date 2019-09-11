Griffin, Eugene Edward October 25, 1971 - September 2, 2019 VISITATION: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 5-7pm; FUNERAL: Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11am, both at the Funeral Home. Interment at Mt Hope Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

